First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALIGet Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.78. 33,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 21,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALIFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.92% of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

