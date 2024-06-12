First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.78. 33,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 21,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

About First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF ( NASDAQ:DALI Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.92% of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

