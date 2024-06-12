First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.89 and last traded at $122.84. 17,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 31,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.16.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
