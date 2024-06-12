First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.89 and last traded at $122.84. 17,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 31,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.16.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.