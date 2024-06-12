First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.49 and last traded at $90.24. Approximately 10,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 28,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $869.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 86,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

