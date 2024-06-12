First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.49 and last traded at $90.24. Approximately 10,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 28,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a market cap of $869.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
