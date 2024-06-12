Five Below, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIVE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.33.

Five Below Stock Up 4.2 %

FIVE stock opened at $120.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12 month low of $106.21 and a 12 month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

