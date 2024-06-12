Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on June 30th

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
Shares of FBIOP stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. 9,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,679. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.73.
About Fortress Biotech
