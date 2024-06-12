Frank Slootman Sells 1,476 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $189,621.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,615,803.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 18th, Frank Slootman sold 19,764 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $3,096,228.24.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.35. 8,910,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.94. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.89 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after buying an additional 249,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,455,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

