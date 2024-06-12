Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.97

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.97 and last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 81778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03.
About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
