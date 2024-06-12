fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $3.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.07.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. fuboTV has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.87.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%. The business had revenue of $402.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.95 million. Research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,259,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 528.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,195,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,002 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth $1,713,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $618,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

