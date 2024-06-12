FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 9.6%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 4,368,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 25,890,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
FuelCell Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $482.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FuelCell Energy
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.