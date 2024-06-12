FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 9.6%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 4,368,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 25,890,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $482.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

