FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Short Interest Down 73.0% in May

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

Shares of FULO stock remained flat at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382. FullNet Communications has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Get FullNet Communications alerts:

FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

FullNet Communications Dividend Announcement

About FullNet Communications

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.

(Get Free Report)

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.