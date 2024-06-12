FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Short Interest Down 73.0% in May

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FullNet Communications Stock Performance
Shares of FULO stock remained flat at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382. FullNet Communications has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.
FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.
FullNet Communications Dividend Announcement
About FullNet Communications
FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.
Featured Articles
