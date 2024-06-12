Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Funko Price Performance

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 80,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,652. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $534.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $153,881.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,091 shares in the company, valued at $526,379.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Funko news, CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,217.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at $170,696.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $153,881.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,379.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,346 shares of company stock valued at $335,232. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Funko by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Funko by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

