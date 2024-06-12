FY2024 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.37. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $77.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.20. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 552.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 140,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 119,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 653,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

