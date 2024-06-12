FY2024 EPS Estimates for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Cut by Analyst

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for THOR Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.26. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $95.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

