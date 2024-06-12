GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 3.8% Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GMEGet Free Report) was down 3.8% on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 40,286,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 21,943,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. GameStop’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GME

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,287.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,615.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of GameStop by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Stock Up 22.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.88 and a beta of -0.28.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.