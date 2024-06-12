GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 3.8% Following Weak Earnings

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 40,286,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 21,943,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. GameStop’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,287.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,615.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of GameStop by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Stock Up 22.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.88 and a beta of -0.28.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

