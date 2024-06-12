Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.30

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 837578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $649.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $635.76 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Gannett by 285.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gannett by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,462,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 100,837 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Gannett by 14.4% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 8,594,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,841 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gannett in the third quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Gannett in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

