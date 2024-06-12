Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $104,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,225,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Diageo by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,396 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2,332.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 231,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 222,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 378,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,116,000 after purchasing an additional 219,092 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.40. The company had a trading volume of 45,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $131.16 and a 1-year high of $179.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.28.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

