Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $98,000 in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PLYM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. 4,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,175. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.93 million, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pendleton P. White bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $86,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.