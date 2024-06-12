Garner Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,702,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 39.7% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,494,000 after buying an additional 723,151 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 136.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,746,000 after acquiring an additional 498,000 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 974,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,472,000 after acquiring an additional 467,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth $48,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. BNP Paribas raised BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

BILL stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.31. 92,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,329. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

