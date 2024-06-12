Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of FBIN stock traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $68.77. 83,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,655. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

