Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 230 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Tobam increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.88. The company had a trading volume of 137,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.05.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.