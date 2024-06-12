Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 859 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.7 %

LOW traded up $5.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.28. The company had a trading volume of 247,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,086. The stock has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

