Gearbox Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.01 Million (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and $804,667.16 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,310,373,029.616326 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.01326095 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $775,386.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

