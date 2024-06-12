General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $17.40 Per Share

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $17.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.37. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.55 per share.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $292.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.95. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $209.25 and a 12-month high of $302.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.