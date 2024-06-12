General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,019,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,263. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $82.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

