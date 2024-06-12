General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Repurchase $6.00 billion in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,216,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,136,367. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,194,343 shares of company stock worth $53,674,717. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

