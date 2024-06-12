Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.50

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 910008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $770.11 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

