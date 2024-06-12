Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Short Interest Update

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 495.3% from the May 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genetic Technologies stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.24% of Genetic Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetic Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GENE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,545. Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through AffinityDNA, EasyDNA, and GeneType/Corporate segments.

See Also

