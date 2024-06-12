Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) PT Raised to $7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GERN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.43. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Geron news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Geron by 23.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 305,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,787 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,734,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 999.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

