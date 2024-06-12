Gibson Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gibson Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,012. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $108.54.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

