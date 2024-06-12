Gibson Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,025 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE ZTS traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.64. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.