Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 8,481,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 33,048,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,415 shares of company stock valued at $321,226. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,494,000 after buying an additional 4,016,221 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $5,044,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,758,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

