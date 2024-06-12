Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP lessened its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 453,032 shares during the quarter. Braidwell LP owned 0.50% of Glaukos worth $19,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

GKOS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.72. 42,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,323. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.66. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $116.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $42,835.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $42,835.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $137,940.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,475 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,713 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

