Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Iron Triangle Partners LP

Iron Triangle Partners LP reduced its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 185,394 shares during the period. Glaukos makes up about 2.5% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned about 0.50% of Glaukos worth $19,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $41,373.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,644.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $42,835.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $41,373.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,644.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,475 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,713 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE GKOS traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $113.97. 107,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.66. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Glaukos from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.