Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

KRMA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.86. 5,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,725. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $654.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRMA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,220,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,550,000 after purchasing an additional 300,068 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.