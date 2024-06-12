Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Trading 2.3% Higher

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 15,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Goldbank Mining Trading Up 11.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Goldbank Mining Company Profile

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

