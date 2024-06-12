Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 239.6% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance
GRRRW traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 155,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,327. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Gorilla Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.33.
About Gorilla Technology Group
