GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Up to $56.04

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.04, but opened at $59.50. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $61.45, with a volume of 451,951 shares changing hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Trading Up 12.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,224,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $533,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

