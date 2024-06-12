Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3713 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GECCO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile
