Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of GEGGL stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

