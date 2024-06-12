Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of GLDD stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 564,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $615.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,359,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after buying an additional 60,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,356,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 192,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after purchasing an additional 48,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,223,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 186,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 40,679 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

