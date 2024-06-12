Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Down 98.2% in May

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

GWAV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 966,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $168.00.

Get Greenwave Technology Solutions alerts:

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($58.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,251.81% and a negative net margin of 88.17%.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.