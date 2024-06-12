Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Has $403,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,663 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 0.3% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 904.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CFG stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $35.16. 7,146,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,388,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.