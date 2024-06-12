Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up 4.2% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSBD. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 581,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

