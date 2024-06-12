Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in ASML by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ASML traded up $32.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,068.86. 976,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,990. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,077.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $942.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $877.79. The company has a market capitalization of $421.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

