Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,165 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the quarter. 180 Degree Capital accounts for 0.3% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 180 Degree Capital were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,955. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 31,518 shares of company stock worth $137,126. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

