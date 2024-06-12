Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0349 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Grin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $3.43 million and $173,466.14 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,806.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.44 or 0.00663887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00112743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00038050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.00253313 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00050834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00077529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

