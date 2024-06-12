Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a growth of 605.5% from the May 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 212.8 days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance
GCHEF remained flat at $7.00 on Wednesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
