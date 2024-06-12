Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Up 12,002.8% in May

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,310,100 shares, an increase of 12,002.8% from the May 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 233.5 days.
Grupo México Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GMBXF opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. Grupo México has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.00.
Grupo México Company Profile
