Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE GOF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,611. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $16.37.
