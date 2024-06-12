Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

NYSE GOF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,611. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

