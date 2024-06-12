H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Hhlr Advisors LTD.

Hhlr Advisors LTD. cut its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 935,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497,163 shares during the quarter. H World Group makes up 0.6% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $31,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,222,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 201,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 284,742 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,990,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. 821,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. Equities research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

